We are involved in staging leading championships and in a range of initiatives to broaden golf’s appeal on a global scale and address some of the challenges facing the sport. Staged by The R&A, The Open is golf’s original championship. Played since 1860 on iconic links golf courses, it is the sport’s most international major championship with qualifying events on every continent. It was founded by pioneering golfers who had one guiding principle – to crown the Champion Golfer of the Year. For one week each year, the pursuit of the famous Claret Jug trophy is the focus of the sporting world, followed globally by millions of fans. The Open delivers an annual economic benefit of up to £100 million to its host region, while the Championship’s commercial success supports the development of the game worldwide. The R&A also oversees the AIG Women’s Open, one of the five major championships in professional women’s golf, and attracts competitors from across the world. It acts as a championship to inspire all ages, is played at world-class venues and has title partnership from AIG to 2025.
