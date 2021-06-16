The handicap review process gives a Handicap Committee the ability to ensure the Handicap Index of a player reflects their demonstrated ability.

To assist this process, the World Handicap System software specifications set out a range of recommended reports, analyses and notifications which can be developed within the handicapping software used by Handicap Committees to administer members’ handicaps.

These tools will:

Identify players who are consistently scoring above, or below, their ‘expected’ scoring range or where other abnormalities within a player’s scoring record exist, and

Make a recommended adjustment to the Handicap Index of each player identified, up to a maximum of 2 strokes.

A recommended adjustment will be applied only at the discretion of the Handicap Committee , based on any other knowledge or evidence that they have about the player and their demonstrated ability.

The handicap review reporting tools compare a player’s Handicap Index, individual scores and scoring patterns against expectations using the following:

The player’s expected score in their next round,

The expected standard deviation of the player’s Score Differentials ,

, The player’s expected scoring range.



The number of abnormal scores in the player’s scoring record as a percentage of the total number will also be taken into account. The larger the number of scores in a player’s scoring record, the more scores above or below their expected scoring range are required for the player to be flagged for a handicap review.

Other information that may also be considered during the handicap review process include:

The trend of a player’s Handicap Index, such as differences in the level of consistency of the player’s Handicap Index over the past 12–24 months.

Percentage of acceptable scores submitted from general play formats.

Percentage of acceptable scores from 9-hole rounds.

Information supplied by any other golf club where the player is a member.

Notes: