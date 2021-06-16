Greenkeeping Scholarship Programme
We have a Greenkeeping Scholarship Programme to support greenkeepers in developing their sustainability skills and experience.
The R&A is providing career opportunities to greenkeepers, especially women and young people, around the world. To date, over 500 scholars from 30 countries have benefitted.
Our scholarship programme is designed to be recognised as a high standard of greenkeeping and an opportunity for the greenkeeping professionals to develop their broader skills.