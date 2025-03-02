Golf is open to all
Championships
Rules
Watch
Latest
Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific - Player Information
Home
2025 Field
Past Winners
Broadcast Information
Programme
Virtual Media Centre
See all
Player Handbook
3.31MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Shuttle Bus Schedule
0.30MB
pdf
Preview
Save
DRAFT Local Rules
0.15MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Notice to Players on Rules
0.04MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Draw - Practice Rounds
0.18MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Caddie Guidelines
0.07MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Pin Positions - Practice
0.07MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Terms of Competition
0.18MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Pace of Play Max Time
0.04MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Pace of Play Policy
0.06MB
pdf
Preview
Save
2025 R&A Hard Card
0.07MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Evacuation Plan
0.60MB
pdf
Preview
Save
MLR G-12 Infographic
0.11MB
pdf
Preview
Save
WAAP Scorecard 2025 - Metres
0.84MB
pdf
Preview
Save
WAAP Scorecard 2025 - Yards
0.83MB
pdf
Preview
Save
[CHN] Pace of Play - Quick Guide
0.23MB
pdf
Preview
Save
1
2