The integrity of the World Handicap System relies on all key stakeholders ensuring that the requirements set down within the Rules of Handicapping are satisfied and that they carry out their respective responsibilities. The key stakeholders within the Rules of Handicapping are:
Handicap allowances are designed to provide equity for players of all levels of ability in each format of play, over both 9 holes and 18 holes. Handicap allowances are applied to the Course Handicap as the final step in calculating a player’s Playing Handicap(see Rules 6.1 and 6.2).
The handicap review process gives a Handicap Committee the ability to ensure the Handicap Index of a player reflects their demonstrated ability. It is strongly recommended that a Handicap Committee conduct a handicap review at least annually for all members who have designated that golf club as their home club.
The Rules of Golf state: “The Committee is responsible for publishing on the scorecard or somewhere else that is visible (for example, near the first tee) the order of holes at which handicap strokes are to be given or received.” (See Rules of Golf, Committee Procedures, Rule 5I (4)).