image
Golf is open to all
image
What We Do
The R&A Playbook


Our Purpose and Vision

The playbook sets out The R&A’s purpose: to make golf more accessible, more appealing and more inclusive and to be responsible for upholding the traditions of golf while embracing change and breaking down barriers to progress.

It is intended as a guide to The R&A’s values, mission and goals and how it is going to achieve them. Since embarking on a new five-year strategy from 2021, our vision is to ensure that golf is open to all. We believe that golf is the greatest game that has ever been invented and should be enjoyed by people of all ages, abilities, backgrounds, genders and ethnicities. Working across governance, world-class championships, development and sustainability, our ambition is to inspire current and future generations to say ‘I love playing golf’. We want to inspire more people in more places to enjoy the many physical, mental and social benefits of golf more often. We are here to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive, and to ensure it is thriving 50 years from now. By thriving, we mean:
  • Participation in golf and awareness of the sport is growing
  • The perception of the sport is improving
  • The playing challenge across all formats of golf remains multi-faceted and engaging
Mark Darbon is the Chief Executive of The R&A, supported by an Executive Leadership. Mr Darbon took over the role from Martin Slumbers in 2024.
image
“The R&A is a globally renowned organisation and does so much to ensure that golf prospers from grassroots through to the professional ranks.”

Mark Darbon

Chief Executive of The R&A
Our Work and Investment

We are aiming to invest £200 million into golf over a ten-year period (2017–2026) in supporting a range of participation, coaching, grassroots, inclusion, sustainability and Rules education initiatives across the world, as well as maintaining our governance of the sport and staging world class championships. Working through our network of 167 affiliated organisations in 148 countries, we promote accessible, affordable and sustainable golf. The profits made from our Championships are re-invested in the sport to help us achieve our goal of ensuring golf is thriving 50 years from now.

image
Investment
£200 million
When
2017-26
Affiliates
167
Countries
148

Our Mission and Objectives

Our mission is four-fold from 2022:
  • Govern golf to enhance the integrity, health and enjoyment of the sport
  • Run inspirational and aspirational golf championships
  • Invest in golf’s development through our deep, connected and valued relationships around the world
  • Use our global renown, heritage and roots in St Andrews to lead the global modernisation of the sport
The R&A supports golf at all levels from grassroots to the professional game, reinvesting the revenues generated by The Open into its charitable Foundation, which in turn provides grant funding to golf organisations around the world.