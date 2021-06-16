randa logo
The R&A employs staff in a diverse range of departments including: Championships, Rules, Development, Sustainability, Equipment Standards, Commercial, Legal, HR, Finance, Corporate Communications and Heritage. We are always on the lookout for talented individuals who wish to develop their career at The R&A. If you meet the requirements for any of our available roles then we encourage you to submit an application. 

Fair Work Policy

The R&A applies a Fair Work policy as we deliver on our mission to make golf more accessible appealing and inclusive. The R&A supports fair, well paid work through the adoption of high standards in our working practices for all staff.  We believe in ensuring work life balance as well as supporting diversity and inclusion across our organisation.   We offer our team members job security, regular personal and professional development and the opportunity to have a voice individually and collectively.  We will always stive to create an environment where we truly live our values of Courage, Integrity, and Inclusivity.
