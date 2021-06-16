The R&A applies a Fair Work policy as we deliver on our mission to make golf more accessible appealing and inclusive. The R&A supports fair, well paid work through the adoption of high standards in our working practices for all staff. We believe in ensuring work life balance as well as supporting diversity and inclusion across our organisation.

We offer our team members job security, regular personal and professional development and the opportunity to have a voice individually and collectively. We will always stive to create an environment where we truly live our values of Courage, Integrity, and Inclusivity.