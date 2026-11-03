Muirfield to host 2028 ISPS HANDA Senior Open

Edward Kitson, Championship Director of ISPS HANDA Senior Open, said, “We are thrilled to be returning to Muirfield for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in 2028.

“This will be just the second time that we have taken the Senior Open to this historic championship links. The golf course is rated by many as one of the best in the country and we look forward to seeing the legends of the game compete there once again in 2028.

“We are grateful to ISPS HANDA and our partners at The R&A, PGA TOUR Champions, Muirfield and VisitScotland for their help in taking the Championship back to East Lothian.”

Dr Haruhisa Handa, ISPS HANDA Founder and Chairman, said, “We are delighted that Muirfield will host the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in 2028. The legends of golf continue to inspire generations through their extraordinary achievements and enduring passion for the game. At ISPS HANDA, we believe in the power of sport to unite people, inspire hope and change lives. We are proud to support a championship that celebrates these remarkable players while bringing together golf and philanthropy to make a meaningful difference.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Chief Championships Officer at The R&A, said, “Muirfield has a proud tradition of hosting the world’s leading professional and amateur events and remains an important venue for The R&A and all our championships. We look forward to returning for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in 2028 and enjoying another memorable week of golf at this outstanding venue.”

Rob Dickson, Director of Industry and Events at VisitScotland, said, "It's fantastic to help bring golf's most prestigious senior championship, the ISPS HANDA Senior Open, back to one of the sport's most historic venues at Muirfield in 2028.

"The championship attracts a field that includes many of the game's most celebrated players, and events of this stature help to enhance Scotland's international profile, support local businesses and communities, and demonstrate why Scotland continues to be recognised as a world-leading destination for golf and major events."

Mark Maclean, Captain, the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, said, “The Honourable Company very much looks forward to hosting the ISPS HANDA Senior Open at Muirfield in 2028. I know our members, and the wider golfing community, will be delighted to welcome the world’s finest senior golfers as they compete over our famous championship links.”