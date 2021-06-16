Golf is played by more than 100 million people across the world. The sport has enjoyed a significant increase in popularity with an additional ten million adult golfers playing the sport worldwide since 2016.

As we aim to attract more people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and abilities into the game, The R&A is at the forefront of modernising the sport and making it more accessible and welcoming to all.

Mark Darbon is the CEO of The R&A, supported by an Executive Leadership.