The basic principle for such systems involves installing standard perforated pipe below the water table in order to harvest water. In this area, the water table is extremely high at around 5-10m, thus allowing this type of system. However, the installation of drainage pipe at this depth still requires specialist machinery, only one of which currently exists in the UK. Fortunately, this is located just down the road with Popes of Hightown. The design for Formby involves two 160m long pipe runs of 150mm perforated pipe at 6m depth which connect into a central collection chamber. Water passively drains into these pipe runs and then into the central collection chamber. A pump is located within this chamber and transfers water into a new 180m3 holding tank. A separate abstraction licence and exploratory borehole data were required. However, these types of systems seem to be viewed more favourably by the Environment Agency as they do not interfere with deeper aquifers, which are utilised by agriculture or for domestic use. The club has a licence for 24,000m3 a year or 225m3 a day, with the system capable of pumping between 12-60m3 an hour if needed, which more than covers the club's current requirements. They also retained their old pond abstraction licence as a contingency supply in case anything should happened to the well. Although this type of system may not be appropriate for most clubs, it is an extremely successful option for coastal clubs located in areas with a high-water table.