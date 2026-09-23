"I was this 15 or 16-year-old on the rise and Claire had all these Curtis Cups behind her," recalls Felicity. "I just sat at team dinners and asked as many questions as I could and she tolerated me so well. I just wanted to learn from someone who had achieved everything I aspired to do." Claire’s leadership has never been about loud declarations; it was built on meticulous preparation, self-discipline and raising the standards of everyone around her. One piece of advice stuck with Felicity throughout her playing career and into her current work as an official. "The one thing that always sticks out for me is she always said, 'If you've got clean shoes when you get to the 1st tee, you're one up,'" she remembers. "That has stayed with me to this day." The team captain held her young charge to that standard, occasionally sending Felicity back to give her shoes another polish if they weren’t quite immaculate. The lesson was clear: control the details, prepare better than anyone else and let your golf do the talking. While high standards were non-negotiable, Claire's warmth and approachable nature made her universally respected across the game.