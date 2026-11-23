PGA Ocean’s 4 in the Dominican Republic will host the 2027 Women’s Amateur Latin America (WALA) championship presented by The R&A and the ANNIKA Foundation from 18–21 November.

After Colombia’s María José Marín won back-to-back WALA titles at El Pulté Golf in Guatemala yesterday, the championship will continue its evolution when it is staged in the Dominican Republic for the first time.

It will mark the seventh edition of the championship after visiting El Pulté Golf in Guatemala last week, PGA Riviera Maya in Mexico in 2025, Lima Golf Club in Peru in 2024 and Pilar Golf in Argentina for three previous stagings.

PGA Ocean’s 4, an award-winning world class venue located on the edge of the Caribbean Sea, is managed by Piñero’s Real Estate & Golf Division, who also operate PGA Riviera Maya.

Mark Lawrie, Regional Managing Director – Latin America & Caribbean at The R&A, said, “We are hugely thankful to Piñero and PGA Ocean’s 4 for all their support to stage the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship in 2027.

“As we prepare to visit the Dominican Republic for the first time, it is wonderful to continue to take the championship to new countries and offer more opportunities for women and girls in the region to showcase their talents. We thank El Pulté Golf for their incredible efforts to stage last week’s championship in Guatemala and we now look forward to continuing our partnership with the ANNIKA Foundation next year at PGA Ocean’s 4.”

Annika Sörenstam, the ten-time major champion, said, “We are thrilled to bring the Women’s Amateur Latin America championship to the Dominican Republic and PGA Ocean’s 4 next year.

“The club offers an exceptional setting for this championship, with a beautiful championship course along the Caribbean Sea and outstanding practice facilities. The venue will provide our players with an outstanding environment to compete, continue developing their games and enjoy an unforgettable experience.

“Working in partnership with The R&A, we look forward to welcoming the region’s top amateur golfers to the Dominican Republic in 2027.”