Passive Sub-Surface Irrigation Some water storage systems double up as SuDs features and irrigation systems. Generally, these come in the form of shallow geocellular tanks which fit together to form large tanks. These can be placed beneath a rootzone to replace standard drainage layers, which then capture any water draining through the profile located above, or even take water from elsewhere on a site. Such systems can form part of an integrated pond and drainage network. This water can then be passively wicked into the rootzone, to provide an irrigation source. Passive irrigation maintains the soil moisture content at between 15% and 45% by volume, ensuring plants have the correct amount of soil moisture to promote growth and prevent wilting. A hydrophilic geotextile should be installed above the irrigation system to transfer the vertically wicked stormwater horizontally across a large surface area. Careful use of the appropriate rootzone is key to prevent this layer from clogging up over time.