If you are in Canada, we work with Chapel & York, a third-party Foundation, who have the facility to accept donations tax efficiently. You can make a donation to The Chapel & York Canadian Foundation, who will then issue a tax receipt to you directly, and then disburse your donation to The R&A FoundationSingle or annual donations through Chapel & York can be made online by clicking here. This is also where you will find information about giving via check, shares and other methods.If you wish to give directly to The R&A Foundation, please contact the Philanthropy team at foundation@randa.org