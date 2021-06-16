Golf is open to all
The Rules of Handicapping
The Rules of Handicapping provide a consistent measure of a golfer's ability worldwide and help to enhance the enjoyment of the game for all who play, wherever they play.
Rules of Handicapping
Definitions
Interpretations
Appendices
About Interpretations
Interpretations are provided only for aspects of the Rules that are considered to require additional clarification.
1
Purpose and Authorization; Obtaining a Handicap Index
2
Scores Acceptable for Handicap Purposes
3
Adjustment of Hole Scores
4
Submitting a Score
5
Handicap Index Calculation
6
Course Handicap and Playing Handicap Calculation
7
Committee Actions
