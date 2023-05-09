Entries are now open for all of our major Amateur Championships in 2023.We look forward to welcoming the best players in the world to compete in these historic events across some of the most spectacular venues in golf.
Golf has a unique relationship with the natural environment and a responsibility to ensure that future generations are able to enjoy the game played by millions around the world.Not only is golf great for our health and well-being, but it can also provide a host of benefits for the climate and environment too.
The playbook sets out The R&A’s purpose: to make golf more accessible, more appealing and more inclusive and to be responsible for upholding the traditions of golf while embracing change and breaking down barriers to progress.
The message that golf is open to all has to go out loud and clear.
“As custodians of the sport, we should be inspired to do all that we can to ensure that golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”
World Golf Museum
The R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews is open to visitors all year round. Beginning as a cabinet of curiosities in the 1800s and known as the British Golf Museum for the past 30 years, it then entered a new era in 2021 as The R&A World Golf Museum.Situated opposite The Royal and Ancient Clubhouse, visitors can explore the rich history of golf from its very beginnings up until the modern day.
Key Projects
GolfIt!
GolfIt! is The R&A’s brand new golf concept that will open in Glasgow in summer 2023. The new community-based golf and entertainment facility is located on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch, following the redevelopment of Lethamhill golf course. The vast new indoor and outdoor attraction is a new innovation and marks a significant financial investment by The R&A towards its purpose of making golf more accessible and inclusive.