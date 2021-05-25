Golf for Seniors
In later life, golf is a great sport to enjoy with friends and to meet new ones – on the fairways and at the 19th hole!
It is also great for your health. Golf, as a physical activity, can help prevent and treat 40 major chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart attacks, stroke and cancer.
Further research has shown that golf can improve quality of life through muscle strengthening, improved balance, aerobic exercise – equivalent to gym-based work or yoga – and social interaction.
Visit your local club and have some lessons or join a group session to get involved in golf!