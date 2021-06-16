Golf is open to all
Championships
Rules
Golf
Kieli
Suomi
The Rules of Handicapping
The Rules of Handicapping provide a consistent measure of a golfer's ability worldwide and help to enhance the enjoyment of the game for all who play, wherever they play.
Selaa sääntöjä
Rules of Handicapping
Definitions
Interpretations
Appendices
About Interpretations
Interpretations are provided only for aspects of the Rules that are considered to require additional clarification.
1
Purpose and Authorization; Obtaining a Handicap Index
Näytä tulkinnat
2
Scores Acceptable for Handicap Purposes
Näytä tulkinnat
3
Adjustment of Hole Scores
Näytä tulkinnat
4
Submitting a Score
Näytä tulkinnat
5
Handicap Index Calculation
Näytä tulkinnat
6
Course Handicap and Playing Handicap Calculation
Näytä tulkinnat
7
Committee Actions
Näytä tulkinnat
1
2
3
4
5
6
7