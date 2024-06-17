Founded with a mission to reinvest proceeds from The Open into charitable initiatives, The R&A Foundation has built a platform for meaningful impact as the charitable arm of The R&A over the last two decades. Our journey began with a dedication to the global development of the game and a desire to help more people around the world enjoy its benefits.
"The R&A Foundation will deliver a step change for golf and inspire current and future generations. This is an exciting time for golf and we see a huge opportunity to realise our ambitious vision for the sport to be truly thriving in 50 years’ time.”
Our global philanthropy program supported by generous individuals, corporates and charitable trusts, enables our programmes to develop further and faster. Join us improving lives and communities, inspiring current and future generations through golf.