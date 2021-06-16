randa logo
Golf is open to all
Back

The Rules of Handicapping

Przeglądaj reguły gry
About Clarifications
Clarifications are provided only for aspects of the Rules that are considered to require additional clarification.
1
Purpose and Authorization; Obtaining a Handicap Index
Zobacz wyjaśnienia
2
Scores Acceptable for Handicap Purposes
Zobacz wyjaśnienia
3
Adjustment of Hole Scores
Zobacz wyjaśnienia
4
Submitting a Score
Zobacz wyjaśnienia
5
Handicap Index Calculation
Zobacz wyjaśnienia
6
Course Handicap and Playing Handicap Calculation
Zobacz wyjaśnienia
7
Committee Actions
Zobacz wyjaśnienia
1234567