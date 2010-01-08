If an individual area of damage is both on and off a putting green , the entire area of damage may be repaired. For example, if a ball mark is partially on and partially off the edge of the putting green , it is unreasonable to allow a player to repair only the portion of damage on the putting green . Therefore, the entire ball mark (both on and off the putting green ) may be repaired. The same applies to other individual areas of damage, such as animal tracks or hoof marks, or club indentations. However, if a portion of damage extends off the green and is not identifiable as part of the damage on the green, it may not be repaired if the repair improves the conditions affecting the stroke . For example, an entire shoe print that starts on the putting green and extends off it may be repaired. However, if one shoe print is on the putting green and another shoe print is off the putting green , only the shoe print on the putting green may be repaired as they are two separate areas of damage.