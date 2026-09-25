A prominent figure in Irish women’s golf, Claire is an honorary life member of Golf Ireland and holds the same distinction at several golf clubs, including Woodbrook, Cork, Copt Heath, Portmarnock and her home club, East Devon. Claire’s current Handicap Index is 7.6. Claire and Peter live in Devon and enjoy spending time on the beach. In the past, the Club Captaincy was bestowed on the winner of the annual Challenge for the Silver Club but by the early 19th Century the Captaincy had become an elected office. Part of the tradition is that the new Captain buys her golf ball back from the caddie who retrieves and returns it with a gold sovereign. The sovereign bears the head of His Majesty King Charles III. Caddie Dillon McCarron successfully returned the ball to Claire. “It’s pretty cool to collect the ball,” said the 30-year-old who is from Nova Scotia, Canada. “With Claire being the first female Captain, it’s quite an honour. I didn’t really know where the ball was going to go but it came over my buddy’s head and then came right to me. “This is my second season caddying here so I learned about this tradition last year. I was excited to come down this morning and I didn’t think there would be much chance of winning with there being so many caddies so it’s quite the honour for sure.” The retrieved ball will be cast in silver and displayed on the Silver Club.