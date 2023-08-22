Many of the world’s most talented golfers with disabilities competed in the third staging of The G4D Open at Woburn from May 15 to 17.
Ireland's Brendan Lawlor won the men's event, while Daphne van Houten triumphed in the women's event.
The message that golf is open to all has to go out loud and clear.
The R&A runs sustainable championships at amateur and professional level, including implementing legacy actions and actions with its commercial partners. Before hosting any championship, a golf facility is also subject to a thorough ecological review to fully understand the biodiversity condition and species identification.
The World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) comprises a women’s ranking and a men’s ranking for elite amateur players, administered by The R&A and USGA.A global golf service, WAGR currently incorporates over 5,700 events with over 7,500 players.