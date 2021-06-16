randa logo
Climate

Golf courses can have a positive role in taking climate action.

Golf Course 2030 focuses on exploring the adaptions needed for golf in a changing climate, as well as the opportunities to be a contributor to society’s climate goals.

Projects Completed

Climate Impact Case Study (Minchinhampton Golf Club)

Biodiversity Carbon Sequestration on Golf Courses

Climate Impact of Golf Courses

Projects Currently Underway

Climate Action and Supporting Biodiversity in Golf Courses

Blue carbon audit of coastal golf courses

Coastal Management for Golf Courses

Demonstration Project for an innovative system of erosion mitigation of coastline at risk

