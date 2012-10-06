Legislation

Poor water management can lead to changes in water availability, contamination and discharge which in turn can affect people and environments within the local and wider landscape. Legislation is in place across the UK and Europe to monitor, control the use and manage water to minimise any adverse effects of water management.

Legislation

Water is an essential resource for the public, businesses and wildlife. Original settlements were built next to natural watercourses but as developments expanded, they encroached across flood plains, thus reducing locations for flood storage and greatly increasing flood risk to those very developments. As green areas have been built over with impermeable surfaces, the amount of runoff water from industrial and residential developments has increased. These issues are exacerbated by an ever-increasing population and climate change. Legislation and planning regulations have been developed to ensure that developments, including new drainage, do not adversely increase flood risk downstream, and encourage sustainable management and reuse of water onsite as much as possible.

Many areas within the UK draw much of their water from ground water aquifers with boreholes, or from surface water bodies. As water demand has increased due to population growth, seasonal variation due to climate change, and increased understanding of ecological demands, water availability from these source’s is now under greater pressure. Surface water bodies and groundwater abstraction is likely to be reduced in the future due to this historic over abstraction and predicted future flows. Future restrictions are likely to be geographically foci used, with areas of low rainfall, and high-water demand most at risk. The Environment Agency released predictions on likely abstraction licence reductions for waterbodies and overall catchments in 2025 which can be found here

Groundwater and surface water abstraction are often the primary source of irrigation water for golf courses in the UK, and therefore understanding the impact of this upon specific venues is critical for long term water management planning.

Key legislation considerations:

A golf club must not increase flood risk upstream or downstream. If modifications undertaken on the golf course contribute to flooding outside of the course, the club could be held liable for the damages.

Volumes of flow downstream of a golf course must not be reduced, unless part of an agreed catchment flood reduction approach, or licenced abstraction allowance.

Abstraction of water from boreholes or surface water bodies requires an abstraction license from the EA if more than 20 m³ is removed per day. Licenses can be subject to strict abstraction conditions and amounts and temporary hands-off flow restrictions (HOF) depending on geographical location, and current water source availability. Licences carry a presumption of renewal, but this is not guaranteed.

Water storage structures i.e. reservoirs need to be built to certain standards. Reservoirs above 25,000 m³ (potentially to be reduced to 10,000 m 3 ) need to be designed, approved and maintained by qualified engineers. Long term management plans are required to ensure ongoing safety.

) need to be designed, approved and maintained by qualified engineers. Long term management plans are required to ensure ongoing safety. In recent years, licencing bodies and Water Authorities/Utility Companies have asked golf courses to voluntarily reduce their water abstraction or potable water usage. It is expected that these requests for voluntary reductions will continue and likely increase in the future.

Water captured and stored for reuse must undergo a certain amount of treatment before it is reused. The level of treatment depends on the source, final use of the water, and potential risk to human health.

Key regulatory documents for water:

• Civil Engineering Specification for the Water Industry 5th ed 1998

• Well Construction Specification for the Water Industry 2nd ed 1985

• Regional local authority/city Sustainable Drainage Guidance (i.e. London Plan)

Critical information is also set out in British Standard & CIRIA Guides such as:

The most comprehensive guidance for collection, management and disposal of water is provided in the SuDS Manual. Sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) maximise the opportunities and benefits available within surface water management. There are four main pillars of SuDS:

• Water Quantity - control the quantity of water to manage flood risk. This includes water reuse onsite where possible.

• Water Quality – manage and improve the quality of water to prevent pollution

• Amenity - create a better place for people

• Biodiversity - create a better place for nature

All the above can be implemented into a site water action and management plan to sustainably source, but also control, water movement across and from a site. It is important to remember that SuDS and Natural Flood Management (NFM) can take many forms both above and below ground, from small, planted depressions to large reservoirs which allow reuse of water. SuDS and Natural Flood Management (NFM) principles can easily be integrated into an integrated golf course water management (course and drainage) design.

SuDS is embedded in national planning policy frameworks such as the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) in England. SuDS implementation is now routinely assessed regionally by the Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA). LLFA’s work in consultation with other statutory bodies and stakeholders, such as The Environment Agency, water utility companies, Highways Agency, Inland Drainage Board and River Trusts. These agencies and the frameworks and legislation they use are relevant for all landowners and developers. Golf courses and improvements to golf courses, from the installation of a new drainage system to the extension of a clubhouse or car park, will fall under these frameworks and require LLFA’s and other stakeholders to review and accept any changes.