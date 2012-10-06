The installation of drainage onto golf courses provides a perfect opportunity to link with a water harvesting system. Drainage features already used on golf courses are ideal SuDS features. These include interception ditches, infiltration ditches, swales, ponds and soakaways. By incorporating these features into a drainage system, the volume of water passing through the drainage network at any one time will be minimised, reducing the potential to flood/waterlog low points, and increasing opportunities to harvest water. It is important that a co-ordinated design approach is utilised when designing an integrated SuDs drainage and water harvesting system. SuDS can be incorporated into traditional course drainage systems. However, improving drainage through traditional methods to solve issues that arise in the winter could amplify summer irrigation problems. Therefore, a coordinated approach is needed, with a sitewide plan required to allow systems to be installed in a phased approach over several years.