The R&A Foundation

For over twenty years, The R&A Foundation has provided funding from the proceeds of The Open to support golf projects worldwide, from grassroots to the elite level. R&A Foundation programmes have already demonstrated the remarkable change golf can inspire.

To increase its reach and impact, we launched a philanthropy programme in 2023, inviting donors to join us and provide additional funding for greater investment into global initiatives.

Together, we are not only creating good for golf, but good through golf.