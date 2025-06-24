Support Us

The R&A Foundation combines funding from The R&A with philanthropic investment to deliver projects across five key areas:

Accessibility – developing facilities and programmes which enable people to get into golf

Donations can be directed towards one of the five themes, or you may wish to support The R&A Foundation and give in an unrestricted way, enabling your donation to be used to support the Foundation’s work across any of these themes based on The R&A’s strategic priorities.

In 2024 more than £1.4m in unrestricted donations were allocated to a range of programmes that will transform lives and communities through golf, that include:

Support for the Golf in Society “Golf Clubs as Health Hubs” programme working with 25 Scottish golf clubs to integrate golf into health and wellbeing pathways for local communities

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship - funding to support an additional 10 places in the second year of the programme, identifying and nurturing young international leaders in the game with education and golf bursary support for up to four years.

Funding for The R&A World Golf Museum to improve the interactive digital displays and new materials capture

Development programmes for talented young players across Asia Pacific and Africa, providing opportunities to train, learn and compete on the global stage

Further development of the Fairways to Learning programme at Golf It! in Glasgow, offering structured, real world training and skills development for young people