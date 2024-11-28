The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship

In 2023 The R&A Foundation launched The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Scholarship – a collaboration between The R&A Foundation and The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews designed to identify and nurture the next generation of golf’s leaders.

Working together we have created a programme that not only includes generous financial support for young individuals keen to commit their talents and energies to the future of golf, but connects them to other likeminded individuals, and to The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews through mentorship from Club Members.

This programme is open to young individuals aged between 18 to 29-years-old and consists of five elements of support: