Founded with a mission to reinvest proceeds from The Open into charitable initiatives, The R&A Foundation has built a platform for meaningful impact as the charitable arm of The R&A over the last two decades. Our journey began with a dedication to the global development of the game and a desire to help more people around the world enjoy its benefits.
Our global philanthropy program supported by generous individuals, corporates and charitable trusts, enables our programmes to develop further and faster. Join us improving lives and communities, inspiring current and future generations through golf.