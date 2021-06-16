randa logo
Golf is open to all
The R&A
The R&A is a leading body within the world of golf and engages and supports activities to ensure it is a thriving sport for all on a global scale. 

We are based in St Andrews, the home of golf, and are here to make golf more accessible, appealing and inclusive. Our unique position and profile within the sport enables us to inspire, influence and engage people all over the world to take up and follow golf. Emanating from the rich heritage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, formed in 1754, The R&A has evolved to play a global role in the sport. The R&A group of companies was formed in 2004 to take on The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews’ responsibilities for governing the Rules of Golf, staging The Open, golf’s original championship, and developing the sport. The World Golf Museum in St Andrews is part of The R&A group. In 2017, The R&A merged with the Ladies’ Golf Union (LGU) and now stages the AIG Women’s Open and amateur championships and international matches for women and girls.
Governance

Together The R&A and the United States Golf Association (USGA) govern the sport of golf worldwide, operating in separate jurisdictions with a commitment to a single code for the Rules of Golf, Rules of Amateur Status, Equipment Standards and the World Handicap System. The R&A, through R&A Rules Ltd, governs the sport worldwide, outside of the United States and Mexico, on behalf of over 61 million golfers in 145 countries and with the consent of 164 organisations from amateur and professional golf.

Golfers
61 Million
Countries
145
Organisations
164
Championships
30+
“As custodians of the sport, we should be inspired to do all that we can to ensure that golf continues to thrive in 50 years’ time.”

Martin Slumbers

CEO of The R&A

Championships and Matches

The R&A has responsibility for running a series of world-class amateur events and international matches in women’s and girls’ as well as men’s and boys’ golf.    The R&A stages the AIG Women’s Open and works with the DP World Tour to stage the Senior Open presented by Rolex.
Key Projects

Golf It!

The R&A’s family-focused project at Lethamhill in Glasgow is a community-based golf and entertainment facility. The new development, which opened in 2023, includes the creation of a nine-hole course, putting greens, short-game area, adventure golf and a floodlit driving range to allow visitors to enjoy a wide range of golf activities.