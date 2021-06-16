randa logo
A
Advice/1 - Verbal Comments or Actions That Are Advice
Advice/2 - Verbal Comments or Actions That Are Not Advice
Advice/3 - When Statements That Include Public Information Are Advice
B
Boundary Object/1 – Status of Attachments to Boundary Object
C
Club-Length/1 - How to Measure When Longest Club Breaks
Committee/1 - Limiting a Committee Member’s Duties and Responsibilities
G
Ground Under Repair/1 - Damage Caused by Committee or Maintenance Staff Is Not Always Ground Under Repair
Ground Under Repair/2 - Ball in Tree Rooted in Ground Under Repair Is in Ground Under Repair
Ground Under Repair/3 - Fallen Tree or Tree Stump Is Not Always Ground Under Repair
H
Holed/1 - All of the Ball Must Be Below the Surface to Be Holed When Embedded in Side of Hole
When a ball is embedded in the side of the hole, and all of the ball is not below the surface of the putting green, the ball is not holed. This is the case even if the ball touches the flagstick.
Holed/2 - Ball Is Considered Holed Even Though It Is Not "At Rest"
I
Immovable Obstruction/1 - Turf Around Obstruction Is Not Part of Obstruction
K
Known or Virtually Certain/1 - Applying "Known or Virtually Certain" Standard When Ball Moves
Known or Virtually Certain/2 - Virtual Certainty Is Irrelevant If It Comes to Light After Three-Minute Search Expires
Known or Virtually Certain/3 - Player Unaware Ball Played by Another Player
L
Loose Impediment/1 - Status of Fruit
Loose Impediment/2 - When Loose Impediment Becomes Obstruction
Loose Impediment/3 - Status of Saliva
Saliva may be treated as either temporary water or a loose impediment, at the option of the player.
Loose Impediment/4 - Loose Impediments Used to Surface a Road
Lost/1 - Search Time Continues When Player Returns to Play a Provisional Ball
If a player has started to search for their ball and is returning to the spot of the previous stroke to play a provisional ball, the three-minute search time continues whether or not anyone continues to search for the player's ball.
Lost/2 - Search Time When Searching for Two Balls
M
Moved/1 - When Ball Resting on Object Has Moved
Moved/2 - Television Evidence Shows Ball at Rest Changed Position but by Amount Not Reasonably Discernible to Naked Eye
N
Nearest Point of Complete Relief/1 - Diagrams Illustrating Nearest Point of Complete Relief
Nearest Point of Complete Relief/2 – Player Does Not Follow Recommended Procedure in Determining Nearest Point of Complete Relief
Although there is a recommended procedure for determining the nearest point of complete relief, the Rules do not require a player to determine this point when taking relief under a relevant Rule (such as when taking relief from an abnormal course condition under Rule 16.1b (Relief for Ball in General Area)). If a player does not determine a nearest point of complete relief accurately or identifies an incorrect nearest point of complete relief, the player only gets a penalty if this results in them dropping a ball into a relief area that does not satisfy the requirements of the Rule and the ball is then played.
Nearest Point of Complete Relief/3 – Whether Player Has Taken Relief Incorrectly If Condition Still Interferes for Stroke with Club Not Used to Determine Nearest Point of Complete Relief
Nearest Point of Complete Relief/4 - Player Determines Nearest Point of Complete Relief but Is Physically Unable to Make Intended Stroke
Nearest Point of Complete Relief/5 - Player Physically Unable to Determine Nearest Point of Complete Relief
No Play Zone/1 - Status of Growing Things Overhanging a No Play Zone
R
Relief Area/1 - Determining Whether Ball Is in Relief Area
S
Stroke/1 - Determining If a Stroke Was Made
W
Wrong Ball/1 - Part of Wrong Ball Is Still Wrong Ball
If a player makes a stroke at part of a stray ball that they mistakenly thought was the ball in play, they have made a stroke at a wrong ball and Rule 6.3c applies.
