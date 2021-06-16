Section 4b is divided into three categories – woods, irons and putters. The volume and moment of inertia limits apply only to woodheads.

(i) Woods

Dimensional specifications:

When the club is in a 60 degree lie angle, the dimensions of the clubhead must be such that:

• the distance from the heel to the toe of the clubhead is greater than the distance from the face to the back;

• the distance from the heel to the toe of the clubhead is not greater than 5 inches (127 mm); and

• the distance from the sole to the crown of the clubhead, including any permitted features, is not greater than 2.8 inches (71.12 mm).

These dimensions are measured on horizontal lines between vertical projections of the outermost points of:

• the heel and the toe; and

• the face and the back (see Fig. 42, dimension A); and on vertical lines between the horizontal projections of the outermost points of the sole and the crown (see Fig. 42, dimension B). If the outermost point of the heel is not clearly defined, it is deemed to be 0.875 inches (22.23 mm) above the horizontal plane on which the club is lying (see Fig. 42, dimension C).

Fig 42: Head dimensions (woods)

When performing these measurements in the field, the best method would be to use a pair of callipers. For the heel to toe measurement, a rigid, straight edge (e.g. a ruler) should be held upright against the extremity of the toe end.

Volume limit:

The volume of the clubhead must not exceed 460 cubic centimetres (28.06 cubic inches), plus a tolerance of 10 cubic centimetres (0.61 cubic inches).

In practice, many of the larger headed clubheads in the market place have a marking somewhere on the head indicating the approximate volume of the head (this is the cubic centimetres or “cc” value).

Fortunately, for clubs where there is no indication of volume, there is a fairly simple method of determining the actual volume of a clubhead in the field and it is broadly based on Archimedes’ Principle and the displacement of water. All that is needed is a large measuring container, half filled with water. The measure of clubhead volume would be the amount by which the water level rises once the clubhead has been submerged into the water. Therefore, if the container is filled with 1 litre of water and the level rises to 1450 millilitres when the head is submerged to the base of the hosel – this would mean that the head has a volume of 450 cubic centimetres.

The official test protocol for measuring volume is a more accurate method, but not that much more complicated, and it requires a similar container of water placed on a set of digital weighing scales.

Archimedes’ Principle states that the buoyant force on a submerged object is equal to the weight of the fluid that is displaced by the object – and since water has a specific gravity of 1.0, this means that 1 cubic centimetre of water has a mass of 1 gram. Therefore, the container of water should be placed on the scales and the weight should be set to zero. When the head is submerged in the water, the weight displayed on the scales (in grams) is equivalent to the volume of the head (in cubic centimetres).

In situations where a club is marked with a “cc” value which is in excess of the Rule (i.e. above 460 cubic centimetres), The R&A’s and USGA’s policy is to rule that the club is non-conforming – regardless of the actual volume measurement. This is to avoid confusion in the marketplace.

Prior to measuring the volume of a clubhead, the head should be inspected for cavities. All cavities on the crown should be filled with waterproof clay or other similar material to create a ‘straight line’ which connects the edges of the cavity. The ‘straight line filling technique’ does not follow the taper or curvature of the surface of the head, rather the cavity is filled so that it becomes a flat surface which adjoins the outer edges.

Only significant concavities on the sole will be filled, meaning any cavity or series of cavities which have a collective volume of greater than 15 cc.

Fig 43: Volume measurement Electronic scales (set to zero) with water-filled container and club head ready for submergence.

Moment of Inertia (MOI):

When the club is in a 60 degree lie angle, the moment of inertia component around the vertical axis through the clubhead’s centre of gravity must not exceed 5900 g cm2 (32.259 oz in2), plus a test tolerance of 100 g cm2 (0.547 oz in2).

The MOI test is a measurement of a clubhead’s resistance to twisting and, therefore, it is an indication of its ‘forgiveness’.

measurement of MOI is one of the few limits within the Equipment Rules which cannot easily be performed in the field. This is because the testing equipment is very specialized and it can only be measured by de-shafting the head (the hosel remains on the head for the purpose of the test). However, high MOI is only associated with modern, hollow, high volume driver heads and, due to the publication of the List of Conforming Driver Heads (see Theis one of the few limits within the Equipment Rules which cannot easily be performed in the field. This is because the testing equipment is very specialized and it can only be measured by de-shafting the head (the hosel remains on the head for the purpose of the test). However, high MOI is only associated with modern, hollow, high volume driver heads and, due to the publication of the List of Conforming Driver Heads (see Rule 4c below), most of these clubs are now routinely submitted to the Governing Bodies for a ruling – so that they can be included on this List.

As the MOI of a driver head is affected by a change in its weight and the position of the centre of gravity, a driver which is designed to be adjustable for weight must conform to the Equipment Rules in all configurations (see Rule 1b ). Moreover, when adding additional weight to a driver (e.g. with lead tape), the player must be certain that the club is still within the limit. To assist golfers with this determination, The R&A and USGA have developed a policy whereby if a driver head is submitted for a ruling and it is measured to have an MOI which is close to the limit, the manufacturer will be encouraged to advise its customers that the addition of any other weights to that model (including lead tape), other than the weights which were supplied by the manufacturer, is not permitted as it would likely render the club non-conforming. Additionally, the manufacturer must take care over its claims and must not advertise that the product is over the limit for MOI.

(ii) Irons

When the clubhead is in its normal address position, the dimensions of the head must be such that the distance from the heel to the toe is greater than the distance from the face to the back.

In practice, due to the shape and size of iron heads, this provision is rarely encroached. It is retained in the Equipment Rules, in part, to help maintain the traditional shape by which irons are recognized. However, while most irons are still relatively narrow from front to back, the popularity of hybrid clubs means that this provision has greater utility today.

(iii) Putters (see Fig. 44)

When the clubhead is in its normal address position, the dimensions of the head must be such that:

• the distance from the heel to the toe is greater than the distance from the face to the back;

• the distance from the heel to the toe of the head is less than or equal to 7 inches (177.8 mm);

• the distance from the heel to the toe of the face is greater than or equal to two thirds of the distance from the face to the back of the head;

• the distance from the heel to the toe of the face is greater than or equal to half of the distance from the heel to the toe of the head; and

• the distance from the sole to the top of the head, including any permitted features, is less than or equal to 2.5 inches (63.5 mm).

Fig 44: Head dimensions (putters)

For traditionally shaped heads, these dimensions will be measured on horizontal lines between vertical projections of the outermost points of:

• the heel and the toe of the head;

• the heel and the toe of the face; and

• the face and the back;

and on vertical lines between the horizontal projections of the outermost points of the sole and the top of the head.

For unusually shaped heads, the toe to heel dimension may be made at the face.

Given all of the dimensional restrictions for putter heads, which help define the size and shape, the additional clause regarding unusually shaped heads is rarely, if ever, applied.