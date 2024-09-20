Our Annual Review includes introductions from CEO Martin Slumbers, a comprehensive summary of financial results and an overview of work across our key areas, including Governance, Golf Development, Professional and Amateur Championships, Sustainable Golf and The R&A Foundation.
The R&A’s family-focused project at Lethamhill in Glasgow is a community-based golf and entertainment facility.The new development, which opened in 2023, includes the creation of a nine-hole course, putting greens, short-game area, adventure golf and a floodlit driving range to allow visitors to enjoy a wide range of golf activities.