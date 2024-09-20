randa logo
Golf is open to all
image

Making golf more accessible,

more appealing and more inclusive

Get

Inspired

Find out more about the latest news and talking points from The R&A.

20 Sep 24
Royal and Ancient Golf Club
01 Sep 24
Curtis Cup
20 Jul 24
The Open
16 Jul 24
Rules of Golf
21 Nov 23
Women and girls
11 Aug 23
AIG Womens Open
13 Aug 24
Sustainability
15 Jun 24
The R&A
28 Jul 24
Sustainability
01 Jul 24
The R&A
12 Sep 24
Student Series
14 Aug 24
WAGR
24 Aug 24
Junior Vagliano and Jacques Léglise
25 Jun 24
Play Golf
17 Jun 24
R&A Foundation
16 May 24
The G4D Open
05 Oct 23
Rules of Golf
19 Jan 23
Golf and Health
18 Sep 24
Curtis Cup

Championships

image
image
Aug 30-Sep 01
Sunningdale, England
image
image
Sep 10-12
Sweden
image
image
Oct 03-06
Gotemba, Japan

Curtis CupFeatured Video

Annual Review | 2023

Our Annual Review includes introductions from CEO Martin Slumbers, a comprehensive summary of financial results and an overview of work across our key areas, including Governance, Golf Development, Professional and Amateur Championships, Sustainable Golf and The R&A Foundation.

Featured Video Series

image

Featured Video | The 121st Women's Amateur Championship

video
image

Featured Video | The 129th Amateur Championship

video
image

Watch | Africa Amateur Features

video

Did You Know?

Golf is Growing!

61.2 million adults (outside the USA and Mexico) engage with the sport in some format, including alternative-only formats, such as par-3 golf, indoor simulator golf and driving range use.

Latest Articles

Featured Series

image

Watch | Making the Grade | Series Two

video
image

Zane Scotland | Why I Love This Game

video
image

World Handicap System Explained

video

Key Projects

Golf It!

The R&A’s family-focused project at Lethamhill in Glasgow is a community-based golf and entertainment facility. The new development, which opened in 2023, includes the creation of a nine-hole course, putting greens, short-game area, adventure golf and a floodlit driving range to allow visitors to enjoy a wide range of golf activities.