Irish duo Sharon Conway and Michael Wynne secured were triumphant in The R&A 9 Hole Challenge Final at Royal Portrush. Golfers from all over the world played more than 711,000 nine-hole qualifying rounds in the hope of securing the opportunity to play the Championship course just days before the world’s best male golfers compete in The 153rd Open. First staged in 2016, The R&A 9 Hole Challenge encourages people to compete in a shorter format of the sport, with players from Great Britain and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and, for the first time, Argentina, France and South Africa participating to be one of the 38 finalists in action each year.