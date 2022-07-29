randa logo
Golf is open to all
image
9 Hole
Challenge
Amateur golfers can earn a dream opportunity to play at Royal Portrush on the eve of The 153rd Open in July.
2025 Champions

Sharon Conway & Michael Wynne

Irish duo Sharon Conway and Michael Wynne secured were triumphant in The R&A 9 Hole Challenge Final at Royal Portrush. Golfers from all over the world played more than 711,000 nine-hole qualifying rounds in the hope of securing the opportunity to play the Championship course just days before the world’s best male golfers compete in The 153rd Open. First staged in 2016, The R&A 9 Hole Challenge encourages people to compete in a shorter format of the sport, with players from Great Britain and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and, for the first time, Argentina, France and South Africa participating to be one of the 38 finalists in action each year.

Irish duo Sharon Conway and Michael Wynne secured a win in The R&A 9 Hole Challenge Final at Royal Portrush.
Date
11 July 2025
Course
Royal Portrush
Winning Score
37 Points
Home Club
Rathcore Golf Club

News and Updates

The Rules Quiz

Think you know the Rules of Golf? Test your knowledge now to find out whether you are a novice or a master, then challenge your friends to do the same!
this is the foreground image

Golf Where You Are

The R&A has 166 affiliates that operate in 147 countries around the world to develop and sustain the sport. Most of these affiliates are the national governing bodies for golf in each respective country, some are pan-continental organisations, others represent professional golf. They provide advice on how to get involved in the sport, and govern it where you are. Find out more, or get in touch if you're interested in golf!