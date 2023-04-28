Opening Golf to the World
Championships
Rules
Playing Golf
Latest
Rules
And Governance
The R&A unites golf through governance of the sport. The approach is grounded in the history and traditions of golf, but with a focus on being progressive and flexible in governing a modern sport in all its forms.
Official Rules of Golf
Rules of Golf
Rules Education
Amateur Status
Equipment
Pace of Play
Handicapping
Spirit of the Game
Uniting Golf and Golfers
Through setting The Rules of Golf, a universal handicap system, equipment rules and accurate ranking systems.
Rules of Golf
Explore the official Rules of Golf and learn about the way the game is governed.
Rules Education
For those looking to learn the basics or get into even more detail
Amateur Status
The Rules of Amateur Status define who is eligible to compete as an amateur.
World Handicap System
Making it easier for golfers worldwide to get a handicap.
WAGR®
Learn more about the World Amateur Golf Ranking® and view the current standings.
Equipment Rules
Ensuring that advances in equipment are in the best interests of the sport.
The Rules App
Keep the Rules in your pocket with The R&A Rules App.
Download the comprehensive app on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
Download here
Rules Resources
Additional Clarifications of the 2023 Rules of Golf - 8 April 2026
0.28MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Chart of Main Rules Changes (2023)
0.25MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Key 2023 Rules Changes Infographic
1.12MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Rule 25 Guidance for Committees
0.19MB
pdf
Preview
Save
2023 Rules of Golf
15.74MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Rules Skool Open - Junior Organiser Pack 2023 Update
0.33MB
pdf
Preview
Save
Additional Guidance on MLR G-11
0.11MB
pdf
Preview
Save
2019 Rules Modernisation - Archive Materials
2.16MB
pdf
Preview
Save
View all resources
Rules Series
The Quick Guide to the Rules of Golf
video
The 2023 Rules Explained
video
Rules From...
video
The Rules of Golf Explained
video
The Junior Room
video
My Rules Stories
video
News and Updates
See all news