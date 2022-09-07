Emanating from the rich heritage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, formed in 1754, The R&A has evolved to play a global role in the sport. The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews was founded on 14 May 1754, with the first Challenge for the Silver Club. Evolving over 250 colourful years of British history, it has grown from a small society into a club with 2,500 members worldwide. The R&A group of companies was formed in 2004 to take on The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews’ responsibilities for governing the Rules of Golf, staging The Open, golf’s original championship, and developing the sport. The World Golf Museum in St Andrews is part of The R&A group. In 2017, The R&A merged with the Ladies’ Golf Union (LGU) and now stages the AIG Women’s Open and amateur championships and international matches for women and girls.