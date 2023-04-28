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Opening Golf to the World
A golfer places a ball and tee into the ground.
Rules
And Governance
The R&A unites golf through governance of the sport. The approach is grounded in the history and traditions of golf, but with a focus on being progressive and flexible in governing a modern sport in all its forms.
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The Rules App

Keep the Rules in your pocket with The R&A Rules App.  Download the comprehensive app on the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Rules Resources

Additional Clarifications of the 2023 Rules of Golf - 8 April 2026

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Chart of Main Rules Changes (2023)

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Key 2023 Rules Changes Infographic

1.12MB
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Rule 25 Guidance for Committees

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Rules Series

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The Quick Guide to the Rules of Golf

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The 2023 Rules Explained

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Rules From...

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News and Updates